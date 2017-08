Spike Lee will be forming a Rally in front of NFL HEADQUARTERS

Director/ Actor Spike Lee will be holding rally for NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick in front of the NFL Headquarters in New York August 23rd. The rally is about Kaepernick possibly being blackballed by the NFL for his decision to kneel last season during the national anthem in protest over police brutality and racial inequality.

According to The Hollywood Reporter

Spike Lee on Tuesday morning announced he would hold a rally for free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick at the NFL headquarters in New York.

Click here for the Story

