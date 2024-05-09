Listen Live
Cincinnati: The Nati’s Own Gary Owen Visits Club Shay Shay

Cincinnati: The Nati's Own Gary Owen Visits Club Shay Shay

Published on May 9, 2024

Gary Owen was featured on Club Shay Shay and opened up about his personal life and divorce.
Owen revealed that he welcomed a set of twins earlier: “One’s white, one’s Black. One’s got blue eyes; the other one [has] brown eyes.”
He continued, “The twins are awesome. They’re in that idolizing dad phase.”
He added about being a father again, “That’s a layered question. Didn’t think I wanted to be a father again.”

Owens continued, “I didn’t do it wrong the first time. I was very conscious about how I spoke to them, how we disciplined them, I never put them down. I was the fun dad.”
He added, “It sucks too because my kids don’t know them. They don’t have a relationship with them. I don’t want them to meet when they’re four or five.”
How can a parent start to repair his or her relationship with an estranged child?

