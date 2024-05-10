Listen Live
LL Cool J: Wants Andre 3000 To Rap

LL Cool J: Wants Andre 3000 to Rap

Published on May 10, 2024

LL Wants Andre 3000 to Rap
It’s safe to say, LL Cool J is not a fan of Andre 3000’s musical shift.
During a conversation about creativity on the latest episode of The Shop, the rap legend made it clear that Andre’s flute album, “ain’t it.”
“Not the flute B… I want him to get with Big Boi and make an Outkast or solo album,” said LL. “That man needs to know the truth.”
  • What are your thoughts?
  • Do you agree with LL?

