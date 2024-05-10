Listen Live
Food & Drink

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

We love a good Mexican spot! Located at 1544 Madison Rd., Tequila Modern Mexican is a brand new gem tucked away in East Walnut Hills.

Try your hand at a wide spread of dishes and handcrafted cocktails! We tried items like they’re the attention-grabbing Mazapán Painkiller drink and the savory Tequila Dip. After the introduction, we followed up with the mouthwatering authentic Street Tacos featuring Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp.

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Tequila Modern Mexican recently celebrated its grand opening on May 3rd, giving foodies a taste of authentic Mexican flavors in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere.

Be prepared to step into this restaurant and be captivated by its beautiful interior! The perfect complement to the top-notch food and drinks served.

Foodie Fridays Tequila Modern Mexican

Source: Deje’a Jasmeen / Radio One Cincinnati

Rather you’re just in the mood for food, celebrating a milestone or birthday, Tequila is where you need to be!

Mark your calendars for the Foodies with a Cutie day party on May 11th at The 6!

Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!

Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

 

Need more Foodie Friday’s?

The 6

Katch the Kitchen

Nolia Kitchen

The post Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican  was originally published on wiznation.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Super Bowl 50 - Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close