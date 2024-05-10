We love a good Mexican spot! Located at 1544 Madison Rd., Tequila Modern Mexican is a brand new gem tucked away in East Walnut Hills.
Try your hand at a wide spread of dishes and handcrafted cocktails! We tried items like they’re the attention-grabbing Mazapán Painkiller drink and the savory Tequila Dip. After the introduction, we followed up with the mouthwatering authentic Street Tacos featuring Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp.
Tequila Modern Mexican recently celebrated its grand opening on May 3rd, giving foodies a taste of authentic Mexican flavors in a vibrant, inviting atmosphere.
Be prepared to step into this restaurant and be captivated by its beautiful interior! The perfect complement to the top-notch food and drinks served.
Rather you’re just in the mood for food, celebrating a milestone or birthday, Tequila is where you need to be!
Mark your calendars for the Foodies with a Cutie day party on May 11th at The 6!
Be sure to catch Foodies With A Cutie live every Friday at 3:25pm for her restaurant rundown inside The TropHouse on 101.1 The Wiz!
Find “Foodies” online: Website, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
Need more Foodie Friday’s?
The post Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.
Foodie Friday’s: Tequila Modern Mexican was originally published on wiznation.com
-
Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home
-
Cam Newton: Offered A Flight Passenger 1,500 To Switch Seats
-
Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!
-
Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot
-
Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God
-
Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans