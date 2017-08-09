Entertainment
Usher Wants You To Know BBW Women Aren’t His Type

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 1 hour ago
Usher has been front page news over his alleged genital herpes, sexual exploits and sexual partner choice. While you would think this entire situation was embarrassing and he’d want to be addressing his multiple herpes accusations; however, it’s apparently more important for everyone to know that he does not have sex with fat women.

North Sea Jazz 2017 : Day One

Source: Dimitri Hakke / Getty


Quantasia Sharpton has come forward, stating that Usher has picked her out of a crowd at an a concert, got her number, and went to her hotel where they engaged in sex, with him neglecting to tell her that he allegedly had herpes. This left to a week of the Internet fat shaming Usher on having sex with a fat woman (like fat women can’t be sexy and have bomb ass sex).

According to TMZ, Usher reportedly told his close circle that he “in no way, shape or form had sex with the woman who came forward and claimed he exposed her to the herpes virus, because he’s just not into her type.” Sources close to Usher reveal that he might have picked Sharpton out of the audience and brought her on stage because he, “looks to bring a diverse group of people up onstage, not just supermodels.” Another source says he believes it’s “an esteem booster” for Usher to choose his fans out of the crowd and single them out.

What a guy.

SOURCE: TMZ

Madeworn x Roc96 Pop-Up Event

Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

12 photos Launch gallery

Continue reading Crop Over Queen: Bajan Beauty Rihanna Takes The Crown (Again) For Best Lewk

Rihanna is an island gyal, so there's no surprise that annually she makes it a point to wuk up her waist at Crop Over in Barbados. While Crop Over celebrates the ending of the Bajan Sugar Cane harvest, we're over here celebrating Ri's mas camp outfit. Click the gallery to see her outfit and all it's glorious details.

