MTV Movie & TV Awards: Scrapped For 2024, Returning Next Year

Published on May 13, 2024

The network’s famous Movie & TV Awards show has been put on pause for this year.
According to TMZ, the awards show is NOT canceled … as it’s set to return in 2025 with an updated format.
It’s unclear as to why MTV is passing on putting on the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, but
SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes may have had something to do with it.
Severely delayed shoots mean far less content was created this year.
