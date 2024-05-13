100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The MTV Movie & TV Awards Scrapped for 2024, Returning Next Year

The network’s famous Movie & TV Awards show has been put on pause for this year.

According to TMZ, the awards show is NOT canceled … as it’s set to return in 2025 with an updated format.

It’s unclear as to why MTV is passing on putting on the MTV Movie & TV Awards this year, but

SAG-AFTRA and writers’ strikes may have had something to do with it.

Severely delayed shoots mean far less content was created this year.