#LifestyledByAprilWatts: Classic Is King!

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 19 hours ago
April Watts Fashion

Source: Kyle Pompey / April Watts

For me, when it comes to both music and fashion, CLASSIC IS KING!
I was feeling nostalgic so I had to do this outfit post for the culture and thanks to Run DMC’s seminal hit, “My Adidas,” the label’s superstar line is inextricably linked to hip-hop fashion and music.  I went with Superstar Adidas from neck to toe.
April Watts Fashion

Source: Kyle Pompey / April Watts

This look has been relevant for over three decades. To modernize it, I opted for white Gucci aviators instead of the classic Cazals. 

Like good music, good fashion never dies. Can someone point me to the nearest cypher?

April Watts Fashion

Source: Kyle Pompey / April Watts


For the look above, I balanced out this beautiful African dress with a vintage, straw handbag and Stuart Weitzman platform sandals. While my earrings have an ethnic influence, they are also trend items which help keep the look current and translatable on the street.

