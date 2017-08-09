Raven-Symoné Says Body Shaming In Her Youth Caused Her ‘Mental Issues”

is giving voice to a topic that might have been taboo in her mind ten years ago. The star of Disney Channel’s Raven’s Home talked to PEOPLE Now about being fat shamed at the peak of her career in the 2000’s. “[They said] I was too big to be doing an hour and a half concert. ‘I don’t know how she can dance being that big.’ And I was like, ‘I still did it!’ ” Raven said. “I was on tour forever because it’s not about your size, it’s about what you have to say, if you can sing or dance, and performing. It’s not about your size.”

Raven believes folks might have been more accepting of her size if she grew up in today’s era. “I wish I was living now as a younger person,” she said. “I probably wouldn’t have so many mental issues.” The 31-year-old actress solidified her star status with the hit Disney Channel show That’s So Raven, which premiered in 2003. It’s been ten years since the series ended back in 2007.

Raven said the monitoring her weight started young, revealing in 2015 that she was told not to eat food on the set of The Cosby Show. At the time, she was only 7-years-old playing Olivia Huxtable. Raven now believes there’s a current trend of body positivity. “I love embracing your body,” she said. “In this day and age you have all kinds, and it’s funny, it’s serious, it’s every color, it’s every head shape, it’s every hair. And there’s androgyny, and there’s LGBT coming in, and it feels good. We didn’t have it enough last time and I guess that’s what the past is for — to make sure the present is what it needs to be.” You can read more of what Raven has to say here.

