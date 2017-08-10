Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

Brandy went off on Monica's fans on Whitney Houston's birthday.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Good Morning America' - 2012

Source: Fred Lee / Getty


Brandy called out Monica and her fans while paying tribute to Whitney Houston.

The Instagram beef is too real.

Today is Whitney’s birthday and while most of her fans and loved ones are simply celebrating her today, Brandy was busy fussing with Monica’s fans. Apparently, she faced from some serious pushback after posting a collage of her and Whitney. Why? Because Monica posted her birthday remembrance first.

The hate got so bad that Brandy could no longer ignore it.

“Monica needs to really check her evil a*s fans…it’s so much stuff I can post about the hateful things they say to me…but I will never have time for that,” Brandy stated.

Brandy seemed particularly frustrated that she was accused of trying to thro shade at Monica when all she really wanted to do was show Whitney some love on Instagram.

“Always thinking something is about [Monica]. It’s not!!!” the singer asserted before “It’s petty for everything that I say about Whitney for someone to have the audacity to think it’s about someone else other than her.”

Before she wrapped up her rant, Brandy called on Monica directly to get her fans in line, implying that she’s pulled her hive off of Mo in the past. “Come get your hating a*s pigeons and put them in their place the way I did for you when the starz was out of place,” Brandy wrote. “They’re low key Brandy fans anyway…always lurking and always creating new pages talking to Me.”


With that off her chest, Brandy went on to post two more tributes to her musical mentor.



RELATED STORIES:

Did Brandy & Sir The Baptist Call It Quits?

Ray J: ‘Brandy’s Health Scare Was Due To Exhaustion’

New Look, New Mo: Monica Goes Platinum & Announces New Blog

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Come Get Your Friends! Brandy Tells Monica To Correct Her ‘Evil A*s Fans’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos