Congratulations: Ray J and Princess Love Are Reportedly Expecting Their First Baby

Written By: Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 21 hours ago
A source close to Ray J has revealed that the two are expecting their first time. Congratulations!

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event

Source: Jesse Grant / Getty


If you are watching Love And Hip Hop Hollywood then you have witnessed Ray J discussing the struggle with fertility and Princess Love getting pregnant. However, apparently, Princess IS pregnant and has been for awhile.

We’re sure we’ll see the whole thing on the next season of Love And Hip Hop Hollywood…and can’t wait.

What do you think beauties, will Ray J have a little boy or a little girl? What will they name the baby?

SOURCE: The Shade Room

Photos