On The Road To Co-Parenting: Rob And Chyna Are Trying To Work Out Their Issues Outside Of Court

We might not be seeing a televised version of aandcourt trial anytime soon. Apparently the two are trying to work out their issues amicably without going to court.

The two reality tv stars were expected to attend a hearing on Tuesday regarding the custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian in addition to Blac Chyna’s restraining order against Rob; however, it has been moved to next month, pending that the two can’t figure it out together.

Lisa Bloom, lawyer to Blac Chyna, told Page Six, “We are attempting to work out an amicable resolution of all issues. If that fails, we will go forward with the hearing on September 18 so that the court will impose long-term consequences on Mr. Kardashian for his vicious online attacks on Blac Chyna.”

Robert Shapiro, lawyer to Rob Kardashian, stated at the news conference after the temporary restraining order hearing, “We agreed to stipulate to the temporary restraining order and all conditions attached thereto. Our primary interest going forward for Mr. Kardashian is the health and welfare of the baby and both parents are going to work towards that goal.”

We hope the parents can work it out, for Dream’s sake.

SOURCE: Page Six

