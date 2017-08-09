National
Home > National

End Of Days: Trump Warns North Korea Will Be “Met with Fire And Fury”

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment
President Trump and King Abdullah II Joint Press Conference

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Why is y’all president about to get all of us killed?

 

According to CBS News, during a press conference aimed at addressing the growing opioid epidemic in the U.S., Donald Trump issued harsh words to North Korea, the same country that recently “developed the ability to build a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on top of a ballistic missile, including an intercontinental missile that can reach the United States.”

He said that they will be “met with fire, fury” if they do not stop their current provocations.

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States,” warned Mr. Trump from his golf club in New Jersey. “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

“He has been very threatening — beyond a normal statement,” #45 said of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“As I said, they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power the likes of which this world has never seen before.”

In addition, he took to his favorite social media platform to discuss the serious and pressing issue: 

Clearly Twitter and everyone else with common sense had a lot to say:

 CBS News poll released Tuesday found that nearly two-thirds of Americans are uneasy about the possibility of a conflict with North Korea, with 61 percent uneasy about Trump’s approach to the situation. 

Meanwhile…

2020 cannot come get here soon enough.

RELATED NEWS:

The Only Thing Maxine Waters Is Running For Is ‘The Impeachment Of Trump’

#TheSunkenPlace: Trump Supporters Diamond And Silk Say It’s Time To ‘Repeal And Replace’ Congress

Russian Ties! Special Prosecutor Mueller Issues Grand Jury Subpoenas Related To Donald Trump Jr.’s 2016 Meeting

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

First Picture Courtesy of the Anadolu Agency, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

Second Picture, First through Eleventh Tweet, First and Second Gif, and First and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter and HelloBeautiful

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 month ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 month ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 6 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos