Chuck E. Cheese: Animatronics Will Be Gone By Year’s End

Published on May 14, 2024

It’s the end of an era at Chuck E. Cheese.
After announcing in November that they were discontinuing the animatronics, we now know Helen Henny, Mr. Munch, Jasper T. Jowls, and Pasqually will play their last show at the end of the year.
Chuck E. Cheese executive David McKillips says that the franchise will move into the present times by adding dance floors, screens, and trampoline gyms.

“Kids are consuming entertainment differently than they were 10, 20 years ago,” said McKillips. “Kids of all ages are consuming their entertainment on a screen.”
Not everyone is happy about the change.
  • What is your favorite Chuck E. Cheese memory?
  • What do you think about them removing the animatronic band?

