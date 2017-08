Janet Jackson Is In Good Spirits As She Prepares To Resume Tour As A Single Mom

Janet Jackson is in good spirits” these days, her makeup artist Preston Meneses says, as the singer prepares to tour for the first time as a mom – and a single one at that.

Earlier this week, Jackson posted on her Instagram page a photo of her rehearsing for the tour. Meneses, a former dancer, is seen dancing with her for fun.

I think Janet is ready! Jackson’s makeup artist told E! News exclusively. She is happy and is in good spirits. I think the world is going to get something really special from her.

Source ENews

