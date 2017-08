USHER HOOKED UP WITH ACCUSER AT DAYS INN Hotel Staffer Claims

The woman who is suing Usher , alleging he hooked up with her at a hotel, is telling the truth … so claims a woman who says she worked at the hotel.

Quantasia Sharpton appeared at a news conference with lawyer, Lisa Bloom, and said she was picked from the crowd at an Usher concert and invited backstage to meet the singer. She says one of Usher’s people took her phone number, and the next thing she knew she got a call from him and he ended up at her hotel where they had sexual relations.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: