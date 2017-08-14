National
Home > National

‘I Fight On Front Lines Every Day:’ Omarosa Sparks Outrage At NABJ

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 10 hours ago
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin's 74th Birthday Celebration

Source: Steve Mack / Getty

Manigault-Newman’s appearance at the NABJ convention in New Orleans on Friday did not end well.

 



Trump aide Omarosa Manigault-Newman’s appearance at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans on Friday did not go over well with many attendees, reports the Huffington Post.

During a panel—moderated by journalist Ed Gordon—that delved into the tarnished relationship between police officials and communities of color, she was questioned about how she is using her platform as an aide in Trump’s administration to help the African American community, the outlet writes. Manigault-Newman reportedly told the audience “I fight on the front lines every day.” Her response prompted a mixture of laughter and angry reactions from Black journalists who were watching the panel, reports the source.

Several activists and journalists—including NewsOne’s Jamilah Lemieux—turned their backs towards Manigault-Newman as she spoke.

While discussing Trump’s recent controversial remarks that endorsed police brutality and her thoughts on Freddie Gray’s death, Manigault-Newman said she doesn’t think “a black boy should be treated the way Freddie Gray was”which led to a debate about how referring to Black men as “boys” strips away their manhood.

“Freddie Gray was a black man, not a boy. You see that type of mentality, and that’s what’s wrong with this whole situation right now ― too many of y’all looking at us as boys,” said author Arthur Reed, according to the source.

The chaos didn’t stop there. When asked about her involvement in policy-level discussions, Manigault-Newman attempted to divert the question and told the audience to Google the work that she’s done for Eric Garner’s family, writes the outlet.

The Huffington Post reports that the panel ended when Manigault-Newman walked off of the stage as NABJ President Sarah Glover explained why she was invited to speak.

The dismay of Black journalists spilled out of the room and onto social media.

What are your thoughts about Omarosa’s remarks? Sound off in the comments.

SOURCE: Huffington Post

SEE ALSO:

Omarosa Invites Congressional Black Caucus To White House Again

Omarosa Defends Trump Again At National Action Network Luncheon

 

ARTICLE FROM: NewsOne.com

Article Courtesy of The Huffington Post and NewsOne

First Picture Courtesy of Steve Mack, Getty Images, and NewsOne

First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and NewsOne

First and Second Video Courtesy of YouTube

Empower One 2017 lunch & learn

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

38 photos Launch gallery

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

Continue reading What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

What You Missed @ Empower One Free Lunch & Learn [Event Photos]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 4 weeks ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 6 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos