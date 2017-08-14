Black Leaders Denounce Violent Charlottesville Rally

Several Black activists, journalists, and political leaders have denounced a White supremacist rally that has stirred chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, reports the Huffington Post.

Black leaders speak out against Charlottesville rally's 'races of hate' https://t.co/nKNTm0mhIA pic.twitter.com/HPAtRHRGpc — HuffPost BlackVoices (@blackvoices) August 13, 2017

According to the outlet, some of the Black leaders blamed President Donald Trump for encouraging hate and bigotry. Amongst the leaders who have taken to social media to speak out about the violent clash between White supremacist groups and protesters include Derrick Johnson, interim president of the NAACP, activists Bree Newsome and DeRay Mckesson, and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now.”

In era of Trump, bigots have found refuge. We see the faces of #hate. #Charlottesville @NAACP — Derrick Johnson (@DJohnsonMSNAACP) August 12, 2017

This is because @realDonaldTrump doesn't care about whites committing domestic terrorism https://t.co/0q8OWYkSAK — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) August 12, 2017

Did Trump really say that he condemns the violence on "many sides"? The white folks with tiki torches brought the violence, own it. — deray mckesson (@deray) August 12, 2017

If you think #Charlottesville marks a new moment in the country rather than an exposing of what's always been there, please commit to study — Bree Newsome (@BreeNewsome) August 12, 2017

Justin Fairfax, a Black man who is running for lieutenant governor in Virginia, told the Huffington Post that the city of Charlottesville can’t allow individuals who spew hate to cause division and that the violent protest is a sign that “political rhetoric” should be toned down.

“We cannot allow hate mongers to divide us and make us forget our core beliefs of fairness and inclusion in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Fairfax, according to the outlet. “We must be deliberate and transcend politics to stand united against those who want to divide communities.”

The Huffington Post reports that the rally has taken a deadly turn. One person died and 19 were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd. On Saturday, two Virginia state troopers died when their helicopter crashed in Albemarle County as they were traveling to respond to the riot.

