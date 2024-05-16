Kanye West’s Chief of Staff, Milo Yiannopoulos, Resigns Due To Issues Surrounding ‘Yeezy Porn’

Milo Yiannopoulos, known as Kanye West’s right-hand man, has reportedly resigned from his role at Yeezy after working closely with the rapper for the past two years. This decision comes amidst reports of West’s plans to enter the adult entertainment industry, a move that Yiannopoulos seems to disapprove of.

In his resignation, Yiannopoulos expressed his concerns about West’s new team and their involvement in the porn industry. He mentioned that he cannot support the production or distribution of pornographic material due to moral and religious reasons, as well as the potential risks it poses to his personal well-being as a recovering addict and a former homosexual.

Although Yiannopoulos left the door open for a potential return if Yeezy publicly abandons its plans for the porn industry, many other top executives have followed suit in resigning from the company. The reasons for their departures remain unclear, but it’s speculated that the planned porn venture may have played a role.

Meanwhile, Kanye West’s interest in the adult film business has raised eyebrows given his past struggles with porn addiction. He has openly discussed how porn has negatively impacted his life and family, making his recent business venture surprising to many.

Despite the disapproval from some of West’s close associates, individuals within the adult entertainment industry are optimistic about his potential to bring creativity and innovation to the field. Adam Grandmaison, also known as Adam22, mentioned that while West’s involvement could be beneficial, he advised keeping certain boundaries, especially concerning West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

Overall, Yiannopoulos’ resignation sheds light on the internal shifts happening within Yeezy and the challenges that come with navigating West’s evolving business ventures.

