Celebrities React With Outrage To Heather Heyer Being Killed By A White Supremacist

Heartbreaking.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Organizers Of Saturday's Alt Right Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia Hold News Conference

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


Heather Heyer, 32, was one of the peaceful protesters against the white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Sadly, on August 12, 2017, she was killed by a Nazi who drove his car into a crowd. Nineteen people were injured and Heyer was pronounced dead at the nearby University of Virginia Hospital. Two Virginia state troopers responding to the day’s events were also killed on Saturday when their helicopter crashed.

The paralegal was celebrating the rally’s cancellation when the attack occurred. On Sunday, police arrested the driver of the car, James A. Fields, Jr., 20, and charged him with second-degree murder. Just like most Americans (with sense), celebs were outraged by Heyer’s unfortunate death. See below:

Heyer’s family and friends started a GoFund Me Page for the slain hero that explained she “was murdered while protesting hate.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Heyer family at this time.

Photos