Report: Usher Continues To Deny Hooking Up With Quantasia Sharpton At A Days Inn

The singer might have an alibi.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
9th Annual Roots Picnic

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Usher supposedly continues to give his side of the story in the Quantasia Sharpton case. The woman suing him for allegedly putting her at risk for herpes said she had sex with the singer the night of one of his concerts. However, according to TMZ, Usher continues to call BS. His alibi? He was spending quality time with his soon to be wife Grace Miguel during the alleged November 2014 encounter.

Sources tell TMZ that Usher was just about to be engaged with Grace at the time of Quantasia’s alleged sex encounter. The idea that Usher met Quantasia at a Days Inn after his concert on November 15 would conflict with Usher’s lifestyle at the time, according to sources close to the singer.

His people also added that Usher’s concert ran late that night. It would have pushed Quantasia and Usher’s meet-up to after midnight, which conflicts with Quantasia’s Facebook account that they hooked up around 12. Sources also say the singer’s travel schedule was super tight that day so he wouldn’t have had time for a quick fling with Quantasia.

However, other sources who worked at the Days Inn still say that they saw Usher there that night, so Usher isn’t completely off the hook. We’ll keep you updated as the case continues to unfold.

 

Continue reading Report: Usher Continues To Deny Hooking Up With Quantasia Sharpton At A Days Inn

Photos