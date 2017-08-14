Entertainment
Omarosa Causes Major Drama At The National Association Of Black Journalists Convention

The NABJ wasn't here for the reality star's shade.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Omarosa Manigult and April Ryan have had their fair share of drama over the past year or so, but leave it Omarosa to ensure that the drama continues.

According to TMZ, the former Apprentice star caused an uproar at the National Association of Black Journalists’ convention. Things got heated as Manigult started to defend her boss, Donald Trump. The panel’s moderator, Ed Gordon, asked Omarosa about Trump’s position on policing after the President told police officers not to be so nice to arrest suspects. However, Manigult was not here for the  Trump questions, and proceeded to spat with Gordon.

When asked what she’s been doing for the community, Omarosa scoffed at Gordon, “I sit at a table where I am not only the only African-American woman, but the only African-American at all. If you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.” The crowded booed her.

In addition, Omarosa reportedly verbally attacked CNN commentator Symone Sanders for talking trash on social media, suggesting Omarosa shouldn’t have been there at all. She allegedly used her reality television bullying tactics to intimidate April Ryan, who was being honored as journalist of the year, as she sat by the bar with friends. See below:

Omarosa, came to NABJ to make headlines in an effort to steal spotlight from and antagonize April Ryan – as she is being celebrated as NABJ's 2017 Journalist of the Year. Following her verbal fight with Ed Gordon, she thought she'd stick around longer and come sit next to our table (April Ryan and company) to get a little more attention in the hotel's restaurant and grill. After she arrived, and requested a table adjacent to ours – like she was in high school – our table paid her no mind, and decided we'd celebrate April. The supposed White House staffer sat idly by, in quiet. I rose for a toast, and invited the entire bar to join me. Congratulations on being true Black Excellence, April; for making a true impact and not just making headlines. Message: Sometimes when an adversary has come to steal your joy, you have to celebrate. Not today, Satan. Not today.

A post shared by Jarrett Hill (@jarretthill) on

However, Omarosa’s team denies the claims.

