John Legend Dragged Paul Ryan on Twitter And We’re So Here For It!

John Legend is known for using his voice for crooning but recently he and his wife Chrissy Teigan have been using their voices via Twitter to express the disdain for our current political state. And they can because it’s their first amendment right…. and we are so here for it!
Follow @rnbcincy
John Legend’s most recent read was directed at right winged Republican Paul Ryan who also happens to be the the Speaker of the House. Ryan, like many others took to social media to express their feelings about the terrorist attack that happened in Charlottesville, Virginia after white supremacist decided it was time to ‘take back America’ in the name of President Trump.
John Legend wasn’t here for like many other people but his short and concise tweet struck a chord with us and many others…
Be sure to follow John Legend and Chrissy Teigan on Twitter for a daily dose of wokeness
John Legend
16 photos Launch gallery
John Legend
1. John Legend Performs “Surefire”1 of 16
2. John Legend Performs “All Of Me”2 of 16
3. John Legend3 of 16
4. John Legend4 of 16
5. John Legend5 of 16
6. John Legend6 of 16
7. John Legend7 of 16
8. John Legend8 of 16
9. John Legend9 of 16
10. John Legend10 of 16
11. John Legend11 of 16
12. John Legend12 of 16
13. John Legend13 of 16
14. John Legend14 of 16
15. John Legend15 of 16
16. John Legend16 of 16
comments – Add Yours