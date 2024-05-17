100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Layzie Bone Shares His Opinion On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Recently, Layzie Bone shared his opinion of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef and isn’t a fan of it.

Layzie said, “I totally don’t like [Kendrick and Drake beefing] because I’m a fan of both of theirs. I love Drake. I really, really admire Drake. I think his wordplay is immaculate.”

He continued, “The music he put out is dope. I love Kendrick Lamar. Really love Kendrick Lamar. I would rather see them come together as a force as opposed to tearing down.”

He added, “I know a lot of people say [Hip Hop] was built on beef and all that – yeah, cool fine and dandy but I saw what that did to N.W.A. I’m cut from that cloth. I was fortunate enough to be a kid

on the block living that life, that story they was telling. Having that be my favorite group and then that time they spent beefing and wasting.”

Layzie Bone continued, “But I don’t feel like… Maybe I’m older. But it’s not a place that I wanna be in because if you really gon’ beef, I think you should try boxing or MMA or something like that.

Really get it in and then go have a beer about it.”