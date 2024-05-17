Listen Live
Entertainment

Layzie Bone: Shares His Opinion On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Layzie Bone: Shares His Opinion On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

Published on May 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Layzie Bone Shares His Opinion On The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef
Recently, Layzie Bone shared his opinion of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef and isn’t a fan of it.
Layzie said, “I totally don’t like [Kendrick and Drake beefing] because I’m a fan of both of theirs. I love Drake. I really, really admire Drake. I think his wordplay is immaculate.”
He continued, “The music he put out is dope. I love Kendrick Lamar. Really love Kendrick Lamar. I would rather see them come together as a force as opposed to tearing down.”

He added, “I know a lot of people say [Hip Hop] was built on beef and all that – yeah, cool fine and dandy but I saw what that did to N.W.A. I’m cut from that cloth. I was fortunate enough to be a kid
on the block living that life, that story they was telling. Having that be my favorite group and then that time they spent beefing and wasting.”
Layzie Bone continued, “But I don’t feel like… Maybe I’m older. But it’s not a place that I wanna be in because if you really gon’ beef, I think you should try boxing or MMA or something like that.
Really get it in and then go have a beer about it.”
  • What do you think of Layzie Bone’s opinion on beef?

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Katt Williams Front Row Register to Win WOSL
Contests

Win Front Row Tickets to Katt Williams!

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Entertainment

DJ Montay Discusses Polygamy With Both His Wives

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close