Kevin Hart celebrates his Wife on their 1st Anniversary

Over the weekend, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Kevin and Eniko Thanked each other Instagram to celebrate their anniversary. They are expecting their first child together soon.

Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine. Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….You are & will forever be my “Rib”….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!! #Harts

