Could Will Smith Be The Next Actor To Play Barack Obama?

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
2013 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


If you haven’t watched Carpool Karaoke: The Series‘ inaugural episode, then you’re definitely missing out. We’re not judging, of course, but when James Corden and Will Smith hit the road for some laughs, some stories, and good tunes, it’s bound to be a good time. And, it was.

In the midst of singing along to Smith’s legendary musical catalogue, the actor dished on a potential acting gig that has many buzzing. During the ride, he told Corden that he had been approached numerous times to play the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, on the big screen. While the offers alone were enough motivation to seal the deal, Smith revealed that it was Obama’s blessing that really pushed him forward. “I talked to Barack about it,” he said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.

Source MadameNoire 

