Ashanti And Nelly Reflect On Mother’s Day: ‘Yeah Yeah I Know I’m Late’

Every day is Mother’s Day for glowing mom-to-be, Ashanti!

Earlier this week, the pregnant singer reflected on her first Mother’s Day as an expectant mom by sharing photos on Instagram of herself posing alongside her fiancé, Nelly. The post also included photos of the couple’s relatives as they gathered together to celebrate the loving holiday in Nelly’s hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

One photo showed the 43 year old beauty in a black and white dress with a pink flowers at the waist and hem. The form fitting maxi dress showed off her growing bump as she was all smiles and posed alongside her 49 year old boo. “This Mother’s Day was so special,” the “Foolish” songstress captioned the post. “Having our families together as we are about to embark on such an incredible journey was amazing. Wishing all of the amazing Moms and Moms to be a beautiful Mother’s Day…!!!! #grateful ”

She closed the caption by writing, “Yeah yeah I know I’m late… it was so much food I got distracted Ps… I only had 1 plate tho .”

Check out the sweet post below.

Better late than never, right?

Ashanti and Nelly confirmed their pregnancy with a joint video posted to social media on April 17. The beauty also exclusively shared her engagement news with ESSENCE, telling the publication, “This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope, and anticipation. Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.”

The pregnancy news comes after the couple confirmed that they had rekindled their relationship in Fall 2023, with Nelly breaking the news on a podcast with Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.

Following that, the two made several public and social media appearances together – including the 2023 VMAs and Nelly’s star-studded birthday party.

Congratulations, Ashanti and Nelly, on your baby and engagement!

