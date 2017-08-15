Joseline Hints ‘Run Me My Money’ Might Be About Mona Scott Young

might have written a new song about her former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta boss,

The VH1 star left LHHATL in a blaze of petty as she announced her exit via Instagram, demanding that Mona pay her what she is owed.

Since leaving the show, Joseline has been working pretty hard on her music, but one new track has people wondering if she had one more parting shot for Mona.

In her new cut “Run Me My Money,” Joseline is demanding every coin she is owed. “I need my royalties. My first half of my royalties were supposed to go through,” Joseline told Hip Hollywood. “The show people, let’s just be clear, all them hoes that work for [Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta] they work for me, I get royalties on all them asses, so that was the inspiration.”

Aside from that, Joseline believes that th track resonates with women for a couple of reasons. “I think a lot of girls feel it because it’s like, that’s all we want,” Joseline explained. “We want to be respected. We want to get our money. And we need you not to play no games with us.”

Hip Hollywood denies that Run Me My Money is about Monay, but Joseline isn’t saying one way or the other. When asked about whether the song is about Mona, Joseline got coy. “I mean you know, if a hit dog hollers…” Joseline said with a grin, not really answering the question. “I’m just making music.”

Skirting her way around giving a direct answer is probably a smart move on Joseline’s part, but we recognize the shade in her answer.

Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie J, Bonnie Bella & K. Michelle Beef

Joseline Hernandez Apologizes To Bonnie ‘Bella For Public Mistakes, Says She Gave Her Strength

Joseline Hernandez Takes Another Shot At Mona Scott Young On Instagram

Also On 100.3: