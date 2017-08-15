Not Today! Did Omarosa Try To Ruin April Ryan’s Night At The NABJ Conference?

There are whispers thattried to rain on‘s parade as she was celebrating a big night at the NABJ conference.

April received the honor of becoming the NABJ’s 2017 Journalist of the Year over the weekend, and her friends could not wait to toast the White House correspondent for all of her hard work.

Good friends, a richly deserved award, and a night out in a gorgeous city. What more could a reporter ask for?

Omarosa, on the other hand, had a terrible appearance at the NABJ conference last weekend. First she got into a fight with Ed Gordon before storming off stage. Then she reportedly confronted Symone Sanders and verbally attacked the CNN commentator for suggesting on social media that Omarosa really had no place at the conference. Now, she supposedly tried to ruin April’s night out.

According to TMZ.com, Omarosa was spotted trying to crash April’s party. April and Omarosa have had a run-in before, and it appears Omarosa may still be holding a grudge.

According to Jarrett Hill, Omarosa went out of her way to position herself next to April’s party in a bid to intimidate the journalist. However, April and her friends paid Omarosa absolutely no mind, and even raised a glass in April’s honor!

Sources close to Omarosa tell a different story, denying that she was trying to spoil April’s good time. If anything, the tipster suggested that Omarosa had no idea April was even at the hotel bar when she walked in.

