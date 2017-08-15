MC Lyte Is A Married Woman, See Her Wedding Photos

MC Lyte has finally found her Mr. Right, and locked it down just in time for a beautiful summer wedding.
According to Essence, the rap legend and John Wyche tied the knot over the weekend with a beautiful ceremony in Jamaica. Lyte told the mag about her nuptials, “It was so beautiful and a fairy tale. I got my king.”
The beach side ceremony was star-studded, including guests like Lil Mama, SWV singer Coko and Kelly Price, who serenaded the couple during the celebration. Wyche told the mag, “It’s incredible so many people came out to support our union. We are starting out with a strong foundation. A few months into getting to know Lana I knew I wanted this woman as my wife.”
You may recall that the emcee became engaged earlier this year after meeting her husband on Match.com in 2016. Talk about a match made in heaven.
Congrats to the happy couple!
