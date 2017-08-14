Entertainment
Karrueche Claps Back At Rapper Who Dragged Her Sexy Photo

Kae don't play.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 23 hours ago
Karrueche

Karrueche Tran wants everyone to know that little booties matter just as much as the colossal, Kim K-esque ones.

The Claws actress took to Twitter on Monday to put a couple of trolls in their place after they came for her recent risqué flick. Kae did it all for the ‘gram on Sunday when she posted a photo showing off her ass-ets in a thong bikini while on the set of her TNT show.

Before deleting the scantily-clad pic, social media got a hold of it and some people wasted no time coming for Karruche’s petite frame. While she was praised for her fit body, others like rapper Ralo The Flare was one of the first to criticize her photo:

Kae has never had an issue silencing haters. She took to Twitter to address the senseless comments, tweeting:

Karrueche’s hot pics comes just days after her ex, Chris Brown, made headlines for putting eye emojis under Rihanna‘s sexy carnival pics. Coincidence?

 

Karrueche

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

Photos