Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Victims Of Flint Water Crisis

Bruno Mars proved over the weekend that his heart is bigger than his hit records.

During his Saturday concert in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the singer revealed to the audience that he will be donating $1 million dollars for victims of Flint’s water crisis. Mars said in a statement, “I’m very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause.”

He added, “Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster. As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.” Bruno teamed up with the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, which deals with the continued issues stemming from the city’s water crisis.

You may recall that Flint’s water issues began in 2014 when Detroit’s water system switched to the lead-filled Flint River. Several artists, including Big Sean, Meek Mill and Cher have also raised money to fight Flint’s devastating water emergency.

Nothing says “superstar” like giving back to your community. Thanks, Bruno.