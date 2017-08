‘HOME ALONE’ DAD JOHN HEARD DIED FROM HEART ATTACK!

Actor John Heard, best known for his role as the father to Macaulay Culkin’s character in the 1990s Home Alone films died July 21. The 71-year-old was found in a hotel in Palo Alto, CA on July 21.

Heard had undergone minor back surgery 2 days before however, officials say his death is unrelated to prior surgery.

Here’s what celebrities had to say about him:

Mr. Heard suffered a heart attack brought on by heart disease. We are praying for his loved ones.

Read more about this story HERE.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 3-7pm, Friday 7pm-9pm & Monday – Friday 3am-6am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: