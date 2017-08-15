Jesse Williams’ Estranged Wife Drags Him In Divorce Documents

More information is surfacing when it comes to‘ divorce with his wifeand it doesn’t look good. According to new divorce documents obtained by TMZ , Aryn has major issues with Jesse that has been kept under the radar and now she wants sole custody of their children.

Aryn says in the divorce documents that she doesn’t want her kids around Jesse while he’s exposing them to different women. She believes the kids are being “emotionally compromised,” and she wants the judge to make Jesse keep their kids away from women he’s seeing.

Aryn also claims that Jesse has a violent temper, listing a road rage incident with his neighbor last month as an example. Aryn says that after an argument, the neighbor gave Jesse the middle finger and Jesse “aggressively pursued him in his car” with their two kids inside. Aryn says Jesse even threatened to kill him.

Aryn is also annoyed that Jesse posts photos of their kids on social media. She believes he’s only doing it as “buffer for the negative talk about him in the media.” Right now, Jesse is allegedly dating Minka Kelly and he’s already gotten some bad reactions from folks thinking he left Aryn for this new woman. Jesse denies all these accusations, however.

Aryn believes her kids are facing psychological signs of damage because of Jesse and she wants the judge to take action. We’ll keep you updated as the case moves forward.

