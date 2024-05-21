Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Kelly Rowland recently appeared to have had an unpleasant encounter with red carpet personnel while at Cannes – and the whole situation isn’t sitting well with us. We are not alone.

Several phone and video captures showing the alleged incident, where a red carpet handler appeared to disrespect Kelly Rowland, have gone viral. This incident, which occurred at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, has sparked some outrage and overwhelming support for the music, fashion, and entertainment icon.

We do not play about our good Sis!

Kelly Rowland dazzles in Cannes in red.

In the viral clips, Kelly arrives on the Marcello Mio red carpet with a flurry of activities around her. It goes without saying that the Mea Culpa star and producer shut it down.

The known fashionista and red carpet slayer wore a dazzling red sleeveless draped gown from Anamika Khanna. Her hair was bobbin in the platinum blonde cut that has become her signature style of late.

Kelly politely checks a red carpet handler – and keeps slaying.

As Kelly heads up red carpet-covered stairs, poses with media, and waves at fans, videos show event handlers motioning and speaking to the starlet. One handler repeatedly seems to wave Kelly to move and rush her as she works the media.

As she continues walking, another handler appears to step on the Texas girl’s dress and urge Kelly to move along as well. The songstress then appears to respond sharply (inaudibly), visibly unnerved by the situation.

The “Motivation” singer has not spoken publicly about the encounter.

But the truth is, she doesn’t have to.

We are #TeamKellyRowland – all day.

This incident – while possibly unique to the Cannes Festival and Kelly – is not isolated. Black women frequently face microaggressions and outright disrespect in various public and professional settings.

Despite our immense contributions and achievements, Black women often struggle for the recognition and respect we deserve. And when we push for it, we’re called “too much,” “angry,” or some word with a similar negative connotation.

No matter what happened between the parties in the video on the beautiful shores of France, we are Team Kelendria all day. We applaud her polite raise of the finger and verbal check on the carpet.

Right after speaking to the handlers, the “Destiny’s Child” member flipped her hair, smiled, and kept slaying on the way to her event. The epitome of style, grace, and excellence, Kelly kept moving as all queens should.

See the video below.

Not, Not Today: Kelly Rowland Checks Red Carpet Handler In Cannes was originally published on hellobeautiful.com