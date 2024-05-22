Listen Live
Television

Luke James & Jacob Latimore Talk Season 6 of The Chi, Stretching As Artists, Luke’s Role in ‘Them!’

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

What a fine day at the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Luke James and Jacob Latimore stopped by to talk Season 6 of the “The Chi.” The stars poured up a good glass about their roles and how this season stretched them as actors. We also talked about the preparation for this season. We dived into Luke’s incredible performance in “Them,” I smell award season with Luke’s name on it. To find out if Luke’s accepted my baby proposal…Get into it! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on it.

Luke James & Jacob Latimore Talk Season 6 of The Chi, Stretching As Artists, Luke’s Role in ‘Them!’  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

More from 100.3
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Diddy Is Done: Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close