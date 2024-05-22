What a fine day at the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Luke James and Jacob Latimore stopped by to talk Season 6 of the “The Chi.” The stars poured up a good glass about their roles and how this season stretched them as actors. We also talked about the preparation for this season. We dived into Luke’s incredible performance in “Them,” I smell award season with Luke’s name on it. To find out if Luke’s accepted my baby proposal…Get into it! Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on it.
Luke James & Jacob Latimore Talk Season 6 of The Chi, Stretching As Artists, Luke’s Role in ‘Them!’ was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
