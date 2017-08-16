LifestyledByAprilWatts: Do It Better In Denim

I’ve always been a denim and heels kind of girl. Denim – whether a pair of jeans, shorts, or a skirt – is my go to fabric for everyday street style. It’s interchangeable and can be dressed up or down, funky or conservative. All lanes are open with denim and that’s one of the reasons I love it so much.

Follow Me at @AprilWattsLive For More Fashion Ideas & Style Tips

This look is great for a day in the city. The patched denim jacket and distressed denim skirt have a funky 80s vibe, so I added a red spaghetti strap leotard to complement the look. I grabbed my red Dooney & Bourke Florentine Satchel to match the red leotard.

Since my look is 80s inspired, it’s okay to wear more than one statement piece as 80’s fashion was anything but subdued. The patched denim jacket speaks volumes but I threw on my Karl Lagerfeld open toe booties for the 1-2 punch. This outfit is fun, funky, functional and great for day to night wear.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!