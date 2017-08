Alfredas Movie Minute: ‘Logan Lucky’

Your browser does not support iframes.

This movie is about a West Virginia family man Jimmy Logan who teams up with his one-armed brother Clyde and sister Mellie to steal money from the Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Jimmy also recruits demolition expert Joe Bang to help them break into the track’s underground system.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Also On 100.3: