Features
Home > Features

LOL! Crying White Supremacist Says He’s Terrified Of Being Arrested

Welp.

Written By: 216 Radio Blogger

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Organizers Of Saturday's Alt Right Rally In Charlottesville, Virginia Hold News Conference

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty


It’s funny how the threat of being held accountable for your actions changes a situation — and White supremacist Christopher Cantwell knows that now.

The neo-Nazi was featured throughout VICE News Tonight’s documentary Charlottesville: Race and Terror, leading a group of white nationalists in the “Unite the Right” rally. In the doc, Cantwell admitted that his racist crew is “Not nonviolent. We’ll f***ing kill these people if we have to.” 

But after finding out that police may have issued a warrant for his arrest, the supremacist completely changed his tone. Cantwell fought back tears in the video, saying, “I want to be peaceful, I want to be law abiding, okay? That was the whole entire point of this. And I’m watching CNN talk about this as violent, White nationalist protest — we have done everything in our power to keep this peaceful. We are trying to make this peaceful, we are trying to be law abiding.”

He even warned any officers watching the video, “I’m armed. I do not want violence with you. I’m terrified I’m afraid you’re going to kill me. I really am.” No sympathy here!


Check out the video above.

President Obama Campaigns For Hillary Clinton In Las Vegas Area

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 photos Launch gallery

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

13 Reasons We Are Still Thankful For President Barack Obama

The nation has not been the same since Barack Obama completed his final term as President of the United States in January. Considering the state of America today, there are so many reasons to be grateful for having Barry O. in our lives for the past eight years. Check out these 13 reasons why we're still thankful for Barack Obama — forever our president.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos