Seriously? HBO Still Defending Its Impending ‘Confederate’ Series

HBO just doesn’t get it, apparently.

Their upcoming series Confederate sparked a ton of backlash when it was first announced. We’re not sure how any generation of American people could benefit from the reimagining of the Civil War, to the end that slavery still exists — especially with today’s political climate.

But even after the Charlottesville atrocities, where a White supremacist left 19 injured and one dead after he ran over a group of peaceful protesters, HBO still thinks it’s a good idea to fuel the fire. In a new statement, HBO continues to defend their choice: “We support everybody’s right to express an opinion but the suggestion of irresponsibility on our part is simply undeserved. HBO has a long history of championing intelligent storytelling and we will approach this project with the same level of thoughtfulness that has always defined our programming. We recognize the sensitivity of this project and will treat it with the respect that it deserves. Our creative partners should be given time to develop the series rather than face prejudgment.”

Confederate is described as a series that “chronicles the events leading to the Third American Civil War. The series takes place in an alternate timeline, where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution. The story follows a broad swath of characters on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Demilitarized Zone — freedom fighters, slave hunters, politicians, abolitionists, journalists, the executives of a slave-holding conglomerate and the families of people in their thrall.”

