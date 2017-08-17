Entertainment
Report: Blac Chyna Already Dumped Her New Bae

That was quick.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Amber Rose SlutWalk 2016

Source: Amanda Edwards / Getty


It seems like Blac Chyna dumped her latest boo, Mechie. According to TMZ sources, Chyna got into an intense argument with Mechie on Monday night over him constantly flirting with women on social media. She reportedly told him to hit the road and to take all his stuff with him. The two had been seeing each other for less than two months, which probably sucks for Mechie because he already got Chyna’s initials tatted behind his ear.

Following the argument, sources say Chyna hit up the Tarzana studio and came in to drop some bars on a new track. After all of this, sources say she dropped by Ace of Diamonds where, ironically, Khloe Kardashian was there as well. Reportedly, no drama occurred between the two rivals.

Mechie is supposedly trying to make things right with Chyna, but she’s not having it. Seems like it’s time to reconsider that tattoo.

Photos