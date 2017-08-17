Entertainment
Congrats! LeToya Luckett Is Engaged

Find out who put a ring on it.

Love is definitely in the air this summer and LeToya Luckett just inhaled a bunch of it.

According to the Jasmine Brand, the singer’s boyfriend, entrepreneur Tommicus Walker, popped the question on Wednesday and course she said yes. Luckett was all smiles as she took to social media to show off her brand new rock:

I said , " Yes yeeeesssss" on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17

You may recall that the former Destiny’s Child singer was married to author Rob Hill Sr., but the pair split in 2016, after only a year of dating.

#LeToyaLuckett shows off her #engagement #ring 😍

Clearly, LL wasted no time getting her groove back.

Congrats to the beautiful couple.

