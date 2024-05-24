100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

George Floyd’s Daughter Working On Movie About Dad

George Floyd’s daughter is helping bring his life story to the big screen.

Floyd’s daughter, Gianna Floyd, and her mother, Roxie Washington, are working as executive producers on an upcoming film called “Daddy Saved the World.”

Screenwriter Gregory R. Anderson is writing the script but a director has yet to be selected.

A press release for the film described it as a “gritty drama of a man and his community thrust into the fiery light of history.”