Listen Live
Entertainment

100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Memorial Day Mixshow 2024 WOSL

Source: R1 Digital / Radio One Cincinnati

100.3 is kickin’ off your Memorial Day weekend with a splash – all weekend long while you’re at the pool & BBQ, RNBCincy will provide the soundtrack to your holiday weekend!

FRIDAY
MS EBONY J AND DJ TOUCH TONE – 7PM TO 9PM
DJ DIAMOND – 9PM TO MIDNIGHT
SATURDAY
DJ VADERMIXX – 7PM TO 9PM
SUNDAY
LINCOLN WARE AND DJ BIV 1 – 3PM TO 5PM
LINCOLN WARE AND DJ DIAMOND – 5PM TO 7PM
MONDAY
DJ VADERMIXX – 10AM TO 11AM
DJ AL LINDSTROM – 11AM TO 12PM
DJ SIXTH SENSE – 12PM TO 1PM
DJ DIAMOND – 1PM TO 2PM
DON JUAN FASHO – 2PM TO 3PM

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close