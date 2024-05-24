100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

-
100.3 is kickin’ off your Memorial Day weekend with a splash – all weekend long while you’re at the pool & BBQ, RNBCincy will provide the soundtrack to your holiday weekend!
FRIDAY
MS EBONY J AND DJ TOUCH TONE – 7PM TO 9PM
DJ DIAMOND – 9PM TO MIDNIGHT
SATURDAY
DJ VADERMIXX – 7PM TO 9PM
SUNDAY
LINCOLN WARE AND DJ BIV 1 – 3PM TO 5PM
LINCOLN WARE AND DJ DIAMOND – 5PM TO 7PM
MONDAY
DJ VADERMIXX – 10AM TO 11AM
DJ AL LINDSTROM – 11AM TO 12PM
DJ SIXTH SENSE – 12PM TO 1PM
DJ DIAMOND – 1PM TO 2PM
DON JUAN FASHO – 2PM TO 3PM
