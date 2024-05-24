100.3 Memorial Day BBQ Mix Weekend

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

100.3 is kickin’ off your Memorial Day weekend with a splash – all weekend long while you’re at the pool & BBQ, RNBCincy will provide the soundtrack to your holiday weekend!

FRIDAY

MS EBONY J AND DJ TOUCH TONE – 7PM TO 9PM

DJ DIAMOND – 9PM TO MIDNIGHT

SATURDAY

DJ VADERMIXX – 7PM TO 9PM

SUNDAY

LINCOLN WARE AND DJ BIV 1 – 3PM TO 5PM

LINCOLN WARE AND DJ DIAMOND – 5PM TO 7PM

MONDAY

DJ VADERMIXX – 10AM TO 11AM

DJ AL LINDSTROM – 11AM TO 12PM

DJ SIXTH SENSE – 12PM TO 1PM

DJ DIAMOND – 1PM TO 2PM

DON JUAN FASHO – 2PM TO 3PM