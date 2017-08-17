National
The Wake Up: Steve Bannon Spills Dirt, Spotify Removes White Supremacist Music, Solange & Issa Rae’s Fundraiser

Posted 21 hours ago
The White House strategist talked about the Trump administration and more with American Prospect magazine.

 

BIG LIES

What happens when Steve Bannon gives you a call and thinks he’s having an off-the-record conversation? American Prospect magazine’s Robert Kuttner can tell you, because it happened to him. Kuttner’s candid conversation with Bannon found the White House strategist dished about everything from the Trump administration to 45’s threats of “fire and fury.”

There’s no military solution [to North Korea’s nuclear threats], forget it,” Bannon told Kuttner. “Until somebody solves the part of the equation that shows me that ten million people in Seoul don’t die in the first 30 minutes from conventional weapons, I don’t know what you’re talking about, there’s no military solution here, they got us.”

Needless to say, things got pretty juicy.

BIG NEWS

The states aren’t the only ones doing away with white supremacist symbols. Spotify has recently removed an array of music by white supremacist artists, telling Billboard “illegal content or material that favors hatred or incites violence against race, religion, sexuality or the like is not tolerated by us.”

Spotify takes immediate action to remove any such material as soon as it has been brought to our attention,” a spokesperson for Spotify said. “We are glad to have been alerted to this content – and have already removed many of the bands identified today, whilst urgently reviewing the remainder.”

The announcement comes after Digital Music News published a story headlined “I Just Found 37 White Supremacist Hate bands On Spotify.” Well then.

BIG FACTS

Solange and Issa Rae’s Wine and Grind fundraiser looks like it was extra wavy. Saint Heron shared photos of the event, which saw appearances by everyone from Earl Sweatshirt to Tyler, the Creator. As previously reported, the event was put together to help save the legacy of Chef Alisa Reynolds and her restaurant, My Two Cents. The amount of money raised has yet to be disclosed, but judging from the photos, the evening appeared to be a success.

SOURCE: American ProspectBillboardDigital Music NewsThe Huffington Post

