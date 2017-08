ALFONSO RIBEIRO SAID FRESH PRINCE’ REVIVAL IS A NO-GO

Alfonso Ribeiro just crushed the hopes and dreams of “” fans.

Carlton was at LAX when our guy asked him about DJ Jazzy Jeff hinting at a ‘Fresh Prince’ reunion of some kind 21 years after the show went off the air — and he shot it down HARD.

The current “America’s Funniest Home Videos” host seems like he’s totally moved on from the hit ’90s sitcom … and has some advice for people who haven’t yet.

Source TMZ

Also On 100.3: