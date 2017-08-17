Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney For New Show

It's sure to stir a wave of emotions, according to Oprah.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

An Alternative View Of The 27th Annual Producers Guild Of America Awards

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty

The storytelling of writer Tarell Alvin McCraney is coming to OWN. The one-half of the Moonlight writing team just got a show greenlit by the network. McCraney will serve as an executive producer along with Michael B. Jordan.

According to Variety, this will be McCraney’s first television series. It follows a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects haunted by the death of his closest friend. The teenager will have to choose between the streets that brought him up or a higher education that can give him a way out. The series will be set in South Florida at the end of the Obama era and it’s partially inspired by McCraney’s own life. “I wanted to explore the pivotal steps towards adulthood and identity, the ones we take when we think or feel we have no other choice,” McCraney said.

McCraney is just coming off the high of Moonlight, which won him a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar and the film also won Best Picture. His yet-to-be-titled series with OWN will be produced by Page Fright productions and Michael B. Jordan’s own Outlier Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Oprah Winfrey had nothing but accolades for the upcoming series. “When Tarell shared his powerful story with us there wasn’t a dry eye in the room,” she said. “I knew this was something special that our viewers will without a doubt connect to and feel compelled to explore with us. I am honored to be working with Tarell and the rest of the producers on this project.” There’s no specific date for the series premiere, but we’ll keep you updated as more info surfaces.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Michael B. Jordan Teams Up With ‘Moonlight’ Co-Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney For New Show

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos