‘Insecure’s Amanda Seales Drags ‘Non-Racist’ Lady Gaga

For the Black Community, tell us ways the non-racist white community who loves u can do better to help influence the country? #HowWeDoBetter — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) August 15, 2017

responded to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia with one big question for the Black community on Tuesday. See below:

While Gaga got many responses answering her call on Twitter, others were not as supportive. One of them is Insecure actress Amanda Seales. She responded to Gaga with some tough words. Check them out below.

Cmon now. We haven't done enough work to make this country better already? We gotta tell u how to fix the problem y'all created too? 🙄 https://t.co/ieLmgHJpBM — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 16, 2017

Dear Non-racist, white folks asking black ppl to tell I what to do, IS NOT helpful. Use ur resources — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 16, 2017

It is not every black person's role to educate white folks on how to fix their racist system. I'm appalled at any1 who suggests it is. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 16, 2017

Amanda then goes on to say, the historical trope of Black people playing “mammy” to White folks is over.

Y'all can keep on playin mammy and raising white (wo)manchildren if ya want to…I'd rather work with folks who research/take action. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 16, 2017

The next day, Amanda wasn’t finished.

Gaga shld hv said: My fellow non-racist white ppl it's time we further educate ourselves & get 2 work on being the generation 2 end racism. — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) August 16, 2017

And just in case more White people needed help from Amanda, she pinned this video to her Twitter page.

PSA: A 15 second explanation of White Privilege. #igstorygems pic.twitter.com/LRvWECGumy — Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) June 14, 2017

