Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Did 50 Cent Just Confess To Leaking Episodes Of ‘Power?’

Once again, doing the most.

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

50 Cent

Source: Splash / Splash News


Per usual, 50 Cent is using all possible ways to bring attention to his hit TV series Power — he’ll even leak episodes. According to theJasmineBRAND.com, the producer and actor of the show has admitted to leaking remaining episodes of the show.

The episodes showed up on Facebook and the person behind the leak was initially unknown. The show’s home network, Starz released a statement saying, “The final three episodes of Power’s fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room. This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. Starz has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

Now, it seems like it was an inside job! 50 hopped on social media saying:

#50Cent admitted to leaking those episodes of #Power last week 😩 #pettywap

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The folks over at Starz must have their hands full with someone like 50. If the “21 Questions” rapper is telling the truth, it’ll be interesting to see where this “legal action” goes. We’ll keep you updated if anything should pop off.

 

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Did 50 Cent Just Confess To Leaking Episodes Of ‘Power?’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 month ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 4 months ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 5 months ago
03.23.17
No Charges For Prison Guards Who Allegedly Boiled…
 5 months ago
03.20.17
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel…
 6 months ago
02.21.17
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 7 months ago
02.02.17
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on…
 7 months ago
01.31.17
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 7 months ago
01.12.17
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 7 months ago
01.10.17
Photos