Did 50 Cent Just Confess To Leaking Episodes Of ‘Power?’

Per usual,is using all possible ways to bring attention to his hit TV series Power — he’ll even leak episodes. According to theJasmineBRAND.com , the producer and actor of the show has admitted to leaking remaining episodes of the show.

The episodes showed up on Facebook and the person behind the leak was initially unknown. The show’s home network, Starz released a statement saying, “The final three episodes of Power’s fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room. This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. Starz has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties.”

Now, it seems like it was an inside job! 50 hopped on social media saying:

#50Cent admitted to leaking those episodes of #Power last week 😩 #pettywap A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 17, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

The folks over at Starz must have their hands full with someone like 50. If the “21 Questions” rapper is telling the truth, it’ll be interesting to see where this “legal action” goes. We’ll keep you updated if anything should pop off.

Also On 100.3: