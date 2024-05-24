Listen Live
HomeEntertainment

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion

| 05.24.24
Dismiss
Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Rapper Sean Kingston was arrested in California following a SWAT raid on his rented South Florida mansion, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Kingston, 34, whose real name is Kisean Anderson, was taken into custody “without incident” in Fort Irwin, California, on multiple fraud and theft charges. He is set to be booked into a San Bernardino jail, according to a press release from the investigators.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Earlier on Thursday, Miami’s ABC News affiliate WPLG reported that Kingston’s mother, Janice Turner, was also arrested on fraud charges following a raid at a residence in Southwest Ranches, Florida, located about 22 miles southwest of Miami.

Related Article: Did Sean Kingston Really Have A Thing With Serena Williams? [EXCLUSIVE]

Related Article: Headkrack &amp; Da Brat Rap About Sean Kingston, Amber Rose, Future &amp; More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Robert Rosenblatt, the attorney representing both Kingston and his mother, stated, “We are aware of some of the allegations being made against the two. We look forward to addressing these in court and are confident of a successful resolution for Sean and his mother.”

After his mother’s arrest, Kingston posted on Instagram, “People love negative energy! I am good, and so is my mother! … My lawyers are handling everything as we speak.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Rapper Sean Kingston Arrested on Numerous Fraud and Theft Charges After Raid at Florida Mansion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More from 100.3
Trending
Entertainment

Nearly Half of U.S. Homeowners and Renters Struggle to Afford Housing Costs

Entertainment

Porsha Williams Calls Out Simon Guobadia’s ‘Erratic Conduct’ Following His Accusation of Her Bringing a Gunman to Their Home

Entertainment

Gospel Star James Fortune Talks New Music and Trusting God

Entertainment

Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy

Columbus Police Car
Entertainment

Cincinnati: Police Are Searching For A Car After Firing Shot

Entertainment

Janet Jackson Shares Her Experience On Tour and Upcoming Documentary Plans

Style & Fashion

The Combs Twins Jessie and D’Lila Shine On Prom Night

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close