Rap Legend Mystikal Reportedly Charged With Rape

Photo by

Entertainment
Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 1 day ago
Master P and Mystikal at Boom Fest 2016

Source: Jade / Radio One

in 2003, rap legend Mystikal plead guilty to sexual battery and extortion and 14 years later he is again accused of sexual misconduct.

Shreveport, Louisiana police are looking for Mystikal, born Michael Tyler and a woman by the name of Averweone Holman in and alleged sexual assault case from October 2016. Investigators reportedly collected evidence at the scene matching Mystikal and Holman.

Warrants were secured for Mystikal and Holman for one count each of First Degree Rape. Bond was set at $2 million each.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Holman in Killeen, Texas on Friday. Police are still looking for Mystikal.

Mystikal was released in January 2010 for the prior sexual battery and extortion after spending 6 years in prison.

Source: KSLA.Com

Photos